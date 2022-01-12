.

Ex-President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed shock over the passing of former Governor of Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, stressing that the late politician died when his services were still needed.

Dr. Jonathan described late Akala as a committed public servant and patriot who served the nation to the best of his abilities.

“He was a public-spirited individual who excelled in many endeavors in both his private and public life, and never got tired of giving his best to the task of nation building.

“As a Police officer, he rose through the ranks and diligently served the nation in various capacities before retiring as an Assistant Commissioner of Police. He was a key player in the Fourth Republic politics, especially in Oyo state where he served as Deputy Governor and Governor” Dr. Jonathan stated, adding that he recorded considerable achievements.

The former President noted that the late Akala would “be sadly missed because he still had a lot to offer, given his experience, wisdom and determination to contribute to the development of the nation.”

