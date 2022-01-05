By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE police in Edo State late yesterday said a joint security team of police, military and other security agencies would be deployed to 2nd Abumwemre Camp (settlement) in Ovia North East local government area of Edo state as a result of alleged threat by suspected migrant herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs stated this after a joint security team, comprising the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria police and the media visited the multi-ethnic Camp where he assured the people of security of lives and property.

The visit was occasioned by reported invasion of the area by suspected herdsmen some of them dressed in military camouflage.

Kotongs spoke in behalf of the State Commissioner of police, CP. Phillip Ogbadu, represented by Assistant Commissioner of police, Ekiadolor Area Command, Badaru Wase while an Army Major Isah represented the 4-Brigade Commander at the meeting.

He said: “The Commissioner of police, Phillip Ogbadu and the State governor, Godwin Obaseki and the 4-Brigade Commander after listening to the news that the residents of the community were sacked, directed his men to join us.

“We want to assure the Community and residents of Edo State and the State government has decided to send a delegation to douse the tension and ensure people are safe.

“The work of every security personnel is to protect lives and property.We will continue to patrol around to ensure sanity is restored in the Community”, he said.

The leader of 2nd Abumwenre Camp, Mr. Solomon Omoragbon said he was in Benin City when the herders came to issue stern warning to the people. “They instructed us not to ring our bell anymore and we should bring out any vigilante out, stop setting fire at night. Vigilante in the area should stop shooting guns.

“I haven’t seen the herdsmen but I saw the food items they ate”, he said.

Another resident of the Camp, Mr. Osadebamwen Aigbe, said on Sunday, we went to Ekiadolor police station to give report.

“They (herdsmen) wore camouflage, carried Ak-47 and shoot repeatedly for sometime now. They destroyed plantain, yam and cassava. They also destroyed our farms” he said.