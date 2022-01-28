By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has put the record straight, narrating what actually transpired between herself and popular Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Muhammed better known as Jaruma.

Jaruma is currently remanded in prison custody after attacking Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko, on social media.

Jaruma was remanded by an Abuja Upper Area Court pending a bail hearing set for Friday.

The defendant was arraigned by the police following a petition by Nwoko to the FCT police command.

Nwoko had accused Jaruma of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against him alongside his wife.

The billionaire businessman and politician also said Jaruma claimed in an Instagram post that she paid N10 million to his wife to advertise Kayanmata but the actress declined. She also accused Nwoko of benefitting from her product.

On that note, the police arraigned Jaruma for defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation.

Meanwhile, narrating what transpired between herself and Kayanmata seller

in a statement she posted on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels noted that Jaruma’s detention had nothing to do with their business deal.

Narrating how the whole drama played out, the actress said Jaruma wanted more from her than what was earlier bargained.

“I’m writing this because I feel you all deserve an explanation to the general misrepresentation going around me being paid for a job and was not able to deliver. The fact is that I delivered on the job based on our various discussions.”

“She was to provide contents and I was simply to post on my page. She sent me a draft agreement which I declined to sign because I found some terms deceitful but she insisted we proceed on my own terms .”

“Miss Jaruma came up with different content ideas that were not acceptable to me because they would have been deceitful to me and the public,’ she wrote.

The actress went on to clarify that the petition, arrest and the detention of Jaruma has absolutely nothing to do with the business deal between me and her, but simply arose from the various false and malicious publications against my husband.

Continuing, Regina said ‘Our original discussion was to post her adverts for her chocolates brand on my instagram page. Along the line, she wanted me to personally appear in the content on an entirely different product of hers which is her waist bead.”

“We both considered it sufficient for the payment made. Miss Jaruma ruined every form of agreement or friendship we had when she falsely said to the general public that I was the cause of a major crisis going on in my family.”

“I went ahead to message her to take down the post but she didn’t, which led to my first debunked statement. It is one thing to channel your business and hatred around me but it is another to channel your business and hatred to my family.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA