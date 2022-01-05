By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Armed members of dreaded Boko Haram suspected to be ISWAP group on Wednesday morning invaded Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state and razed down the Fertilizer blending factory as well as an ambulance after looting medical consumables from the government owned health facility in the community.

Gujba is about 45km drive south of Yobe state which has witnessed series of deadly attacks.

Vanguard learnt that the insurgents who operated without confrontation did not touch any civilian population.

Confirming the incident, the Director General of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) Dr Mohammed Goje said, “the insurgents early morning sneaked in and succeeded in burning the Fertilizer Plant in Gujba and also set ablaze an ambulance in the community.

“There is no loss of life nor injury sustained from the side of the civilians, but security operatives are on top of the situation “. Goje stated.

Investigation revealed that the Damaturu- Gujba- Buni Yadi- Biu 120km road which has remained the only routes to reach communities in southern Borno Senatorial District following closure of Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu road has became a death trap especially during and after the yuletide.

