By Arogbonlo Israel

Proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has banned the consumption of ‘Fulani cows’ (beef) in South-East.

IPOB, in a statement on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the ban would take effect from April.

According to the group, only native cows would be allowed in the region for any social event from the slated date.

“Effective that month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events.

“Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots,” the statement read in part.

The group also warned its members, who it said are fond of breaking the chains of command.

According to IPOB, “the door of grace is about to shut and then they will truly have themselves to blame.”

The IPOB spokesperson prayed that God guard, protect and lead their leader Nnamdi Kanu in his quest for freedom.

