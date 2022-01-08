…As Ganduje hires services of world Islamic leaders for special prayers

By Bashir Bello, KANO

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the fight against insecurity challenges in the country needs divine intervention.

The President stated this at the National Special Prayer Session organized by the Kano State Government for peace and stability in the country.

The special prayer session was led by the World Leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement from Algeria, Sidi Sharif Ali Ibn Arabi, grandson to the founder of the Tijjaniyya Muslim sect, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani.

Buhari represented by Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri said the divine intervention is to complement the efforts by the security agencies to overcome the menace.

He further said the Federal government is not relenting in its support of the security personnel in its bid to bring the insecurity to an end.

According to him, “We are doing everything possible to support the security agencies but we also need divine intervention,” Buhari stated.

Buhari also commended the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for taking the giant spiritual commitment towards making Nigeria peaceful.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and is giving his quota to achieving peace in the country at large,” he said.

On his part, Governor Ganduje expressed the state government’s readiness to annually invite World Islamic Leaders and organize prayers for peace and stability in the country.

Ganduje said the prayer is needed to seek divine intervention and for God to grant the security agencies more strength and strategies to resolve the insecurity facing the country.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero prayed for peace and stability to reign in the land.

In attendance at the prayer session include Islamic leaders from all sects, traditional leaders and representatives of governments from the North West.

