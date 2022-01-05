By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday revealed that former governor Emeka Ihedioha, would be projected by the party in the next 2023 governorship election.

The Imo state PDP state Secretary, Emenike Nmeregini, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

They said they would rely on Ihedioha’s achievements when he was governor to campaign for the 2023 elections.

PDP in their defence on how they would win the 2023 election said: “We have been inundated with calls by concerned people of Imo State over a flying rumour, syndicated in the social media by enemies of Imo State, purporting that our leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON will defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) to vie for the 2023 governorship election.

“This party initially did not consider a disclaimer necessary, for the simple reason that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties. He is known and has indeed remained a consequential leader, consistent major financier, loyal and dedicated member and leader of our party since helping to found it in 1998.”

He continued: “For emphasis, there is no other truly democratic party in Nigeria and Imo State in particular, aside from the PDP. We are not unaware of the increasing desperation of agents of darkness, who are afraid of the imminent reclaiming of our stolen mandate come 2023.

“It is incontrovertible that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON is our brand. And our message ahead of the 2023 general election is the celebrated achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration within the seven months.

“The PDP led Rebuild Imo administration laid a solid foundation for the rebuilding process of our state. It is on record that all the sectors of the state were receiving attention before the usurpers broke into the government house.”

“We restored salaries and pensions from 70% to 100% and paid as and when due; adequate security of lives and property, began construction on over 33 critical roads across the state; flagged of an audacious agro revolution and youth empowerment; aggressive automated revenue system; autonomous local government administration; implemented the Treasury Single Account; Qualitative free education, aggressive investment drive; transparency, accountability, rule of law etc.

“Our party takes pride in the achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration for which we are being pressured by the people of Imo State across party lines to endeavour to seek their mandate to continue the rebuilding process. Lastly, we wish to warn mischief makers, agents of darkness, blackmailers enemies of Imo State, and APC cohorts, to look elsewhere and stop any such fake news. Imo people are wiser and are vigilant to these and other devices of the enemies,” PDP said.

