By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government has met with the Hausa community to enforce the order to remove shanties built around Ama Hausa located along Douglas road in Owerri.

The state government through the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, led by the General Manager, Francis Chukwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Friday, after meeting with leaders of the Hausa community in the affected area.

According to Chukwu, the removal of shanties from Dougal’s road was necessary because the road remained a presidential road.

It was his view that the planned removal of shanties was to restore the master plan of Owerri and create the path for further development.

He said: “Following the take-off of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA enforcement order to reclaim the Capital Territory from street trading, shanties and illegal parking, we have met with Cabinet Chiefs of the Hausa community in the State, to achieve this.

“The enforcement of city sanitization policy is anchored on the 3R mantra of the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma to restore the master plan of the city which will bring forth development.

“This visit was for the community Chiefs to look out for ways to assist the State Government in addressing issues of shanties and street trading in their market which contributes to the menace of traffic congestion at Douglas road.”

“Douglas road remains a Presidential route that connects directly to Imo Airport and should not be defaced by shanties and street trading therefore meat sellers otherwise known as Suya will have to leave the area, including those doing business at Mbaise road junction,” He said.