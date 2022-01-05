Emeka Ihedioha

By Emmanuel Iheaka – Owerri

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has dispelled rumour of the former governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha quit the party.

There were speculations that Ihedioha was making plans to defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to execute his 2023 governorship ambition.

Those behind the rumour had insinuated that Ihedioha was not in good terms with the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who also hails from the state, hence the decision of the erstwhile governor to leave PDP.

But the state chapter of the PDP, Wednesday, dismissed the rumour as the handiwork of drowning politicians and desperate agents of darkness who are afraid of PDP reclaiming its mandate in 2023.

A statement from the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, submitted that Ihedioha is the party’s brand and that his sterling performances within his short stay in office will be the party’s message for 2023 elections.

“This party initially did not consider a disclaimer necessary, for the simple reason that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties.

“He is known and has indeed remained a consequential leader, consistent major financier, loyal and dedicated member and leader of our party since helping to found it in 1998.

“For emphasis, there is no other truly democratic party in Nigeria and in Imo State in particular, aside from the PDP.

“We are not unaware of the increasing desperation of agents of darkness, who are afraid of the imminent reclaiming of our stolen mandate come 2023.

“It is incontrovertible that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, is our brand. And our message ahead of the 2023 general elections is the celebrated achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration within the seven months.

“The PDP led Rebuild Imo administration laid a solid foundation for the rebuilding process of our state. It is on record that all the sectors of the state were receiving attention before the usurpers broke into the government house.

“We restored salaries and pensions from 70% to 100% and paid as and when due; adequate security of lives and property began construction on over 33 critical roads across the state; flagged off an audacious agro revolution and youth empowerment; aggressive automated revenue system; autonomous local government administration; implemented the Treasury Single Account; Qualitative free education, aggressive investment drive; transparency, accountability, rule of law etc.

“Our party takes pride in the achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration for which we are being pressured by the people of Imo State across party lines to endeavour to seek their mandate to continue the rebuilding process.

“Lastly, we wish to warn mischief makers, agents of darkness, blackmailers, enemies of Imo State, to look elsewhere and stop any such fake news. Imo people are wiser and are vigilant to these and other devices of the enemies”, the party stated.

