President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

By Arogbonlo Israel

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is absolutely aware of the suffering and pains Nigerians go through to feed under his administration.

The President made the remark in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which was monitored by Vanguard on Thursday.

When asked if he was aware of the numbers of Nigerians who find it difficult to feed under his watch, the president answered affirmatively, “I’m absolutely aware of it, but like I said, look at the vast population of Nigerians, only 2.5% of the land revenue are being cultivated. We realised this rather too late, but we have to go back to the land (agriculture).”

The president, however, advised Nigerians to leverage the opportunity that agriculture offers in order to find a lasting solution to the current economic quagmire.

On the security situation in the country, Buhari said traditional rulers must play a huge role in bringing peace to communities.

He also advocated for more dialogue in solving the farmer-herder clashes recorded across the country.

“The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals,” he said.

