By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing an Ijaw son, Mr. Karebo Samson as the Acting Controller-General of the fire service.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Chief Joseph Evah, the IMG said: “The appointment of an Ijaw son from Esanma Community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State is a thing of joy to the Niger-Delta region.

“We salute the President and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola for bringing honour to Ijawland and Niger-Delta because Mr. Karebo Samson’s appointment is a true testimony and proof of his hard work and service to his fatherland.

“We are proud of our son. The new appointment will motivate and strengthen his capacity to perform better in his resolve to make Nigeria fire service one of the best in the world.

“The president and the minister have made the best choice in this era of globalisation and our son will not fail the nation with all the encouragement he will receive with the provision of equipment and manpower training based on international standards.

“We equally thank all the departments in the federal fire service for the encouragement given to our son to excel and to be recognised of the service.

“We call for more cooperation and teamwork to make Nigeria a fire disaster-free country.

“We have to use this opportunity to make special appeal to the Executive and the National Assembly to increase the yearly budgetary provision for Fire Service.

“The recent South African Parliament building fire outbreak should be a lesson to us as a country.

“A national monument was on fire in South Africa and the world witness the rapid response with equipment and manpower.

“There is need for upgrade of salaries and other benefits for firemen and women to improve the standard like their counterparts around the globe.”

