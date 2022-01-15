Task them on attainment of set goals

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday decorated two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, six Assistant Inspectors General of Police and eleven Commissioner’s with their new ranks even as he noted that no organization can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders, neither can any organizational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the attainment those goals.

Alkali declared that the promotion of all the officers decorated, like other previous exercises, were guided by the principles of seniority and merit and due cognizance of the unblemished service records and invaluable experiences of the benefiting senior officer’s.

He said, ‘The capacity of the human assets of any organization, particularly, at strategic management level is fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

“This fact is even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is because the rapidly changing dynamics of crime and the attendant increasing threat to security require quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience, and competency to effectively provide leadership directed at managing such internal security realities.

“It is in cognizance of this fact that since my appointment as Inspector General of Police, I have been collaborating effectively with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers with unblemished service records to higher ranks.

“This is a strategic management approach that is directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police in committing to the duty of addressing current and emerging internal security threats.

To the officers, he said, “I am convinced that all of you, the newly promoted officers seated here, fit perfectly into my human capacity development requirement and I am confident that you will deploy your wealth of experience towards supporting the Nigeria Police in the attainment of our mandate, especially at this crucial time in our nation’s internal security evolution.

“Let me, however, remind you that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

“Crime, as you know, is a dynamic and increasingly complex phenomenon and the citizens of this nation as well as the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force demand of you higher level of loyalty, courage, incorruptible disposition, and professional competence needed to positively alter the policing and internal security narratives of our beloved country.

“In line with this, some of you shall be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested.

“I trust that you shall not fail the Nigeria Police Force, neither will you fail the nation in the demanding

responsibilities that your new ranks shall impose on you.

“On this note, I wish to immensely thank the Police Service Commission for supporting our reform agenda and aiding in the attainment of our human capacity development initiatives. I look forward to the sustenance of this collaboration”

The officer’s decorated include DIG Ahmed Zaki, DIG Babatunde Kokumo, AIGs’ Hakeem Odumosu, Buba Sanusi, Ndatsu Aliyu, Akingbola Olatunji, and Sabo Abubakar.

The newly decorated Commissioner’s of Police include a couple, CP Yetunde Longe and CP Kehinde Patrick Longe, CP Stanley Ude, CP Justina Nneka, CP Adetutu Olofu, CP Effiong Emmanuel, CP Tajudeen Olakunle Bakare, CP Samuel Olukayode and CP Faleye Sunday Olaleye.

Others are CP Haruna Gabriel, CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass, CP Ango Sani, CP Olatoye Adio Durosimi, and CP Innocent Michael Areni.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of an award of best Commissioner of Police for year 2021

to AIG Hakeem Odumosu by the President, Police Officer’s Wives Associstion (POWA), Hajia Hajara Usman Alkali for his numerous supports to POWA.