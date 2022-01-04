Comrade Lucky Ighoyota

The peoples Democratic Party, PDP aspirant for Sapele constituency in Delta State Comrade Ighoyota Lucky has reiterated his commitment to all-inclusive representation if elected in the forthcoming election in 2023.

Ighoyota in a new massage noted that this new year promises to be great and interesting giving the hope and the peculiarities surrounding it. This Year 2022 no doubt is labelled with political calendar and itinerary in our country, being a preceding year to the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO:Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

According to the PDP aspirant “as you already know, we started our own quest to serve our people with an outstanding representation since June 30th, 2021 by reaching out to our people, groups, leaders, and stakeholders by way of consulting and reeling out our plans and programmes if given the opportunity to serve.

“In the last six months, we have navigated through the inherent storm in politics. Though not our first stint because we aren’t new entrants into politics as many may assume or think. I have had cause to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since I graduated from university over Fifteen years ago and even contested to become a councillor of my ward over ten years ago. We have garnered and gathered support across the board.

“Our support base has been overwhelming and I can affirm that it’s strong and solid. It’s apparent that our people are open to new thinking and ideas with a breath of fresh air.

“This is however not to say that we don’t have our flaws. As humans, we have our fair share of mistakes made. Thus, to our beloved critics- we have ‘heard you loud and clear. We shall make amends where necessary.

“I must sincerely salute my esteem team of managers during our consultations. The strategy, Funds and Budgeting, Communications & Media, Technical, Community Relations, Religion and Socials, Charity and of course the Igholuck foundation for your sacrificial commitment and unalloyed support which has earned us the needed network and followership.

“And to you our numerous supporters worldwide for believing in our Igholuck2023 our with the slogan outstanding representation agenda. We say thank you.

“In this New Year, we hope to deepen our effort and consultation as we pursue our aspiration while hoping that our resolve to serve our people comes to fruition.

“With the primaries ahead anytime soon, I am appealing for your support. Especially my party’s men and women, delegates and non-delegates, leaders and stakeholders across the board. I sincerely need you all to make it happen. The party ticket to contest the main election is possible with your kind support and goodwill.

“To my governor Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Athur Okowa and leader of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, I say well done Sir and also wish you well and pray for more wisdom to govern the state to an enviable height as you have been doing in the last six and a half years.