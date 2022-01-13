.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communication Commission, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta on Thursday disclosed that the telecommunications sector contributes 12.45 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Delivering the 10th and 11th Convocation lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun state on Thursday, titled, “Empowering the Nigerian Youth through Information and Communication Technology (ICT)”, he said the ICT sector has been contributing, consistently, 10 per cent to the nation’s GDP for a decade.

According to him, Nigeria is the largest Africa’s ICT market with 82 per cent of telecommunications subscribers in the continent and 29 per cent of internet subscribers.

“The ICT sector has been consistently contributing above 10% of Nigeria’s GDP for over 10 years, which as of 4th quarter of 2020, the telecoms sector alone contributed 12.45% to the GDP. Also, Nigeria is Africa’s”, he said.

Speaking on NCC intervention on youth empowerment, Danbatta said the commission is building ICT park in the six geo-political zones of the country, with four of the parks, in Enugu, Ogun, Borno and Kano states nearing completion.

“Other initiatives of the commission include; ICT hubs and engagement, annual ICY innovation competition/Exhibition, annual hackathon, National Essay competition targeting undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions, digital awareness programme among others.

“Furthermore, the Commission is committed to fostering partnership and collaboration with the Technology Hubs and Start-ups. to accelerate innovations and the creation of a digitally skilled workforce for industrial growth and sustainable development of the nation”, Danbatta said.

He also urged stakeholders in the sector to ensure that telecoms infrastructure challenges, such as vandalism, multiple taxation and regulations are addressed for sustainable development, especially youth empowerment using the ICT.

Vanguard News Nigeria