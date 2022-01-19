By Anayo Okoli

THE proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Prof. Greg Ibe has declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Abia State, saying he “will make Abian people proud as Governor”.

Ibe, a PDP chieftain from Abia North, is banking on the zoning formula of his party and the Abia Charter of Equity which makes the office of the governor of the state to move from one area to the other.

He made his intention public at a consultation meeting with PDP ward officials in his council area of Isuikwuato Local Government Council.

Making known his ambition, Ibe said as a loyal stakeholder of the party in Abia, he has “sustained partnership, supported government initiative, built and enlarged capacity to do the party and Abians proud in the office of the Governor come 2023”.

He recalled his earlier declaration and subsequent procurement of the statutory expression of interest form in 2014 the aspirant explained how he was advised to step down for another candidate in respect of the party zoning arrangement and Abia Charter of Equity which favored emergence of a governor from Abia South Senatorial District.

He also recalled his preparedness for the 2015 governorship election, when among other things, he purchased expression of interest form from Wadata House and was advised to step down based on the decision of Abia Elders Council to implement the Charter of Equity.

“I was subsequently counseled to wait till 2023 when it will be the turn of Abia North, and ever since, I have committed myself to supporting governments at all levels and the PDP by creating social welfare packages for the people while fine tuning my manifesto blueprint for 2023”, Ibe explained.

According to him, today he is more prepared and would leverage on his “extensive knowledge of political power dynamics, vast background in the world of corporate business, diplomatic skills acquired while consulting with international bodies and relevant experience garnered from being the largest private investor in our state.

“I consider myself sufficiently prepared by God to run for the seat of Governor of Abia and if the politics of 2023 must reflect the lessons learnt from the economic recession, COVID-19 and Endsars protests, the state needs someone who not only comes from the right political zone, but a governor that can think outside the box, innovate and reinvent the state”, Ibe said.

He called on Abia people “to be vanguards of equity”, saying by doing so, “Abians will be fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the founding fathers who wisely laid the foundations of the state on the strong pillars of equity, fairness and justice”.

He also appealed to politicians in the state to be wary of utterances and actions that have the capacity of heating up the system unnecessarily and sued for a year of sensitivity, understanding and accommodation.