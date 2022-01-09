By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian rising star, Oboghene Onome Ezaga better known as Ob is poised to generate a lot of buzz in the country’s music scene with his forthcoming EP, ‘Go!”

The EP is due to drop in a couple of weeks.

Ob is a soul fusion artiste, who’s experimenting in different genres of music. He describes himself as one who lives and breathes music, adding “I grew up in a music inclined household where everyone sings.”

His new EP is significantly titled as an exclamation mark.

In his words : ‘I am talking about a very urgent matter through my songs. So, the first song is called Go. It is an R&B song, which is about leaving a bad situation. I talked about my experience in the song. ” “The second song is Yawa, when translated means trouble, and it will be released in January 2022.’

The 17 year old, said even though he’s not a gospel artiste, he , however, made

a lot of references to the Bible in the song, quoting from the book of Proverbs, where the Bible says that we should go after wisdom and also flee from promiscuous ones.

The rising singer, who’s studying psychology at North Central Texas College, believes that music is one of the best ways to inspire people, especially at this critical time when the world is still battling the deadly Coronavirus disease and Omicron variant .

“I am preaching love through my song because that is what love needs now, ” Ob said.

The talented singer revealed further that he wrote his first song at the age of 6. He said his music is inspired by the likes of Wizkid, Rema, Omah Lay, Arya Starr among others.