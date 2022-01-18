Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, yesterday, urged the former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, and proffer a solution.

He also said Tinubu has every right to lead Nigeria, considering his pedigree and achievements in politics.

READ ALSOConvention: Split persists as APC govs back Buni

Olorunrinu, in a statement, stated that there were unresolved issues and uneasiness among the party members following the mandate allegedly snatched away from him.

While urging Tinubu on the need for restoration of his mandate, the former lawmaker said that his love for the party was huge but his teeming followers were aggrieved by the development, hence, the reason for seeking redress in the court.

He said: “It is worrisome, appalling, so painful, and we are calling on him to see to it. I am an aggrieved person. People are equally aggrieved on my behalf.

“Our national leader knows about it and I wouldn’t want him to keep looking. I want him to do something about it.

“I joined the APC with my teeming supporters and I had to contest the council chairmanship, a kind of compensation. I did it with the support of our national leader, Tinubu.”