…sets to admit 200 less privileged, vulnerable children

By Chinedu Adonu

A charity organization, Helpers Social Development Foundation, HSDF, has launched Helpers Foundation School in Oji River, Enugu State to providing free and quality education to less privileged and vulnerable children.

Considering the important of education, the organization deemed it necessary to roll 200 less privileged children this 2022 to help them secure a better future.

This was made known on Tuesday by co-founder and chairman of the foundation, Mr Okeke Chidi Chinwendu during an official opening of the nursery/primary school at Galaxy Junction Oji River LGA, Enugu State.

In an address at the occasion, Mr Chinwendu said that over 200 less privileged children would benefit from the foundation’s free education programme, including school uniform, text books and feeding.

He said that the organization chose to establish school to help them realise their vision and mission of reaching out to less privileged and un-reached orphan and impacting them with knowledge for a better future and peaceful society.

“We are here to officially open Helpers Foundation Nursery and Primary School which helps to offer free education to orphans and less privileged children within Oji River and it’s environs. Because of Covid-19, the financial challenges lingering before it increased to worst.

“Based on the condition in the nation and need to support, we were able to establish this school to offer free education to less privileged to help have a peaceful society and better future.

“The organization started in 2016 and registered as non profit organisation in 2019. We impact the life of over 5000 individuals through our different interventions in different community and city across the country.

“Before, we have been going to different schools to support less privileged, build toilets for convenient but now feel we need to have our own initiative, where we can impact knowledge and visions we have towards less privileged children and we established Helpers School to reach out to more un-reached and vulnerable ones.

“The organization was formed to make an impact to the life of people not for profit making and to benefit my community and that is why we chose Oji River instead of going back to Anambra State which is very far for me to monitor. We chose Oji River because we based in Enugu state and Oji will be close to us to, manage, monitor and ensure that the aim is being implemented.

“Secondly, we chose Oji River to impact more life through free education and allow them to harness their potentiality in the community.

“We have plans to enroll 200 less privileged children before the end of the year. We have the challenges of fund because of the number of people we suppose to impact in their life. We have challenges of mobility and reaching to less privileged people which we have subscribed using public school, religious leaders and traditional rulers to Identify them.”

He appealed to well meaning individuals and government to support the programme for actualization of their dreams and sustainability, stressing that the free education school is a channel to reach and invest on less privileged and ophans.

“For achievement of our aims and sustainability of the programme, we appeal to well meaning Nigerians and government to support us both financially, materials and otherwise to allow us provide school materials to the children and pay our teachers to make our society a better place. The government can reach out to less privileged and un-reached through this channel.

“We have constructed toilets to public schools, sponsored people from primary to secondary level, equiped library with books and some other social amenities. God has been sustaining our program through our supporters and we believe that the idea of establishing the school will be achieved through the support of people.

“We expect a new change in characters of our children at the end of their programme here. We noticed that our people do not have culture of giving out to others but we believe that they will see the need of giving out to others at the end of their program here,” he said.

During monitoring, Vanguard learned that the school has a good environment for learning as all required facilities, such as functional toilet, playing ground and enough class room to accommodate the children were put in place.

While commissioning the school, the traditional ruler of Oji River Urban, HRH Igwe Sunday Okefi commended the foundation for giving indigent children opportunity to free education to better their future.

Igwe Okefi who noted that education is key to success and a better future, disclosed that this is the opportunity for the less privileged children to learn and harness their potential.

He charged the less privileged in the community to use the opportunity given to them to better their future and make the society crime free.

“I feel very good, excited for the opportunity they created for less privileged children in my community. The first day they came, they visited me and they told me about this and I said this opportunity around us. We will put heads together to make sure the children benefits from it.

“I am deeply involved to make sure our children benefit from the free education programme, I’ve gone to the churches, have gone through everywhere to inform them about the privilege and what is coming to their community. I am involved and I hope it is going to be up to that and there’s going to be a very good or something in the future.

Assuring the security of the children and the facilities Igwe Okefi said, ” I am going to make a personal arrangements with the police, neighborhood watch and any other security organisation that is going to help us to do the job. I’m going to do it personal. I am promising that security is going to be one of the best things within the Oji River Urban.

“Like I said, it is my pleasure to show him that I am capable of what he has been asking for. People from all nook and cranny, would be invited to support the foundation for sustainability,” Igwe assured.

One of the beneficiary family, Mrs Agu Patience commended the foundation for their support to less privileged children, prayed that God would help them to sustain the good work they are doing. She promised to make sure that her three children who benefited utilized the opportunity.