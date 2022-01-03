Archbishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry has again reintroduced his vision ‪02-02-2020‬ agenda which was earlier unveiled two years ago, also re-enacting the possibilities of creating another Nigeria inside Nigeria through this vision.

The well respected archbishop who is also the first professor of Digital Economy in the world had rolled out his plans to better the lives of average Nigerian youth and anyone else who wants to gain financial freedom.

Samzuga’s vision 0202-2020 which also captured some of the solutions towards building a better Nigeria launched the establishment of Zugacoin and also over 1,000 businesses for women and youths through a soft loan grant to Nigerians. This vision saw so many Nigerians becoming millionaires, some car owners and so many other job opportunities created.

According to the press statement obtained from the cleric on Monday, January 2, 2022, through the updated vision 2020 he is mandated to execute 7 assignments bordering on Free Medical Treatment, Tuition Free Education, Financial Revolution, Agricultural Revolution, Green and Digital Economy, Peace Advocacy and Talents Discovery.

“This vision was delivered to me by 7am at House Number 7, 7th Street, Hamariah Big Mosque Area in Dubai with a mandate to execute the assignments,” part of the statement reads.

Sam Zuga also briefly described each mandate respectively.

“FREE MEDICAL TREATMENT



This has been going on since 2002 across Nigeria. Taking care of both the less privileged and the privileged with amazing testimonies. It is currently going on in more than 50 locations.

TUITION FREE EDUCATION.



This mandate is to give every Nigerian and African child the privilege of attending school from Nursery/Primary to University education with a tuition free scheme put in place for all children whose parents are registered members of Samzuga Family. (The registration is in categories and is yearly). Modalities has been put in place to pick every child hawking on the street during school hours to their parents or wards to find out the reason they are not in school and look for the means of livelihood for their parents, get the parents registered as members of Sam Zuga Foundation to qualify such children to be enrolled in the School with free tuition fee. Nursery/Primary and Secondary Schools are expected to be established in each State in Nigeria with boarding facilities and a health Clinic depending on the environment. This gesture is expected to extend massively to each Local Government in Nigeria with time.

FINANCIAL REVOLUTION

Lack of money has and will continue to pave the way for the emergence of many social and heinous vices in the society. The 02-02-2020 vision is poised to harness every legitimate and available means and resources to help all registered members of Samzuga Family have financial freedom.

AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION



This mandate aims to introduce the easiest ways to go about agriculture in Nigeria and Africa through the deployment of modern facilities driven by Technology and Artificial Intelligence. Farming will no longer be a task, a risk or a burden but a game of fun and dignity in labour.

GREEN AND DIGITAL ECONOMY



This will introduce the opportunities in the digital world to combat and tame the damages done to our ecosystem which has now led us to climate change and revive the economy through Artificial Intelligence to enable us move with the times and calenders of Global trends and events. This would be achieved through Samzuga University of Green and Digital Economy and Samzuga Green Academy.

PEACE ADVOCACY



True development is a natural product of relative peace and tranquility. No meaningful development will take place in the absence of peace. Strategic peace policies have been introduced through this vision to foster peace in Nigeria and Africa to pave the way for rapid and sustainable development.

TALENT DISCOVERY



The talent discovery mandate will focus on discovery and harvesting hidden talents and skills in youths, ranging from sports, science, creativity and technology. Competitions and exhibitions would be organized to pick the best brains and sponsor them to release, pursue and profit from their potentials.

In summary, the Samzuga vision 02-02-2020 is aimed at making Nigeria and Africa so comfortable that, no Nigerian or African will see the need of migrating or traveling to other countries to look for greener pastures when in reality our land is full of the greenest pastures. The actualization of this vision will bring Nigerians and Africans back home to come and enjoy the good of the land. In the end brain drain will stop, modern slavery will end and the glory of the Africa continent will be fully restored.”