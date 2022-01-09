Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

If you only read the Bible and haven’t been affected by any form of Western brainwashing, what complexion would you ascribe to the Christ? A man’s skin colour or race doesn’t determine his acceptability before God, only his behaviour does.

According to Christ, whosoever you obey or serve becomes your father and God as in his elaborate sermon below.

Joh 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

Joh 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.



Joh 8:33 They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free?

Joh 8:34 Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.

Joh 8:35 And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever.

Joh 8:36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

Joh 8:37 I know that ye are Abraham’s seed; but ye seek to kill me, because my word hath no place in you.





John 8:38 I speak that which I have seen with my Father: and ye do that which ye have seen with your father.

Joh 8:39 They answered and said unto him, Abraham is our father.

Jesus saith unto them, If ye were Abraham’s children, ye would do the works of Abraham.

Joh 8:40 But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God: this did not Abraham.

Joh 8:41 Ye do the deeds of your father. Then said they to him, We be not born of fornication; we have one Father, even God.

Joh 8:42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

Joh 8:43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Whereas one’s skin colour doesn’t count for anything before God, it’s always right to say the truth about any situation including every piece of information surrounding that situation or circumstance, especially if the subject matter is as crucial as the gospel.

In presenting the gospel of God’s kingdom according to Christ, we always do so with impressive array of facts because once an aspect of his person, words or works is falsified, everything else is affected in this regard.

Please, note that the regions generally considered to be part of the Western World are USA, Canada, European countries, Australia, and New Zealand. In the contemporary world, the West can mean different things, depending on perspective but for this writing, the above definition would suffice.



Also, note that a scripture in the Bible is only correct to the extent that it agrees with Christ.

Any doctrine that conflicts with Christ is rejected as false because Christ remains God’s only eternal yardstick for measuring everything.



Given the written evidences in the Bible as well as historical information about the Christ, it’s obvious he was a black man.

Why did the West attempt to recreate the Christ in their own image and change him from a black ugly, short man with short wool-like hair and undeveloped beard to a handsome Caucasian with blue eyes, long hair and well-developed beard? Before we make conclusions about the possible reasons behind this liturgical heist, let’s see some scriptures that directly address the subject matter, bearing in mind that salvation is of the Jews (began with the Jews or is delivered through the Jews), not of anywhere in the Western world.



Joh 4:22 Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews.



Job declares, “My skin is black” and Solomon corroborates Job’s claim by telling us that “I am black and handsome…” whereas Jeremiah reveals “They are all black”, etc.

If Christ is a descendant of Solomon and Solomon is black, Christ has to be black. He was hidden in Egypt for years to escape persecution just as Moses was brought up right in Pharaoh’s palace! If they weren’t black like the Egyptians, they would have been given away by their varying complexions.

After all, Israel and Egypt would have been together in the same continent of Africa were it not for the artificial creation of the Suez Canal.

The $64,000 question is “Why is Christ, Mary, and all the Bible Characters portrayed as “white” by the West? How do we estimate the level of Western adulteration of the gospel message? A lot of scriptures and historical evidence strongly point to the fact that Christ and most of the Bible characters must have been black people as in the scriptures below. Why won’t we just acknowledge the simple truth?

“According to the Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke, Jesus was a descendant of King David. One argument against this claim is the contradiction which is contained in Jesus’s genealogies: Matthew says he is descended from Solomon, and Luke says he is descended from Nathan, Solomon and Nathan being brothers. John of Damascus taught that there is no contradiction, for Nathan wed Solomon’s wife after Solomon died in accordance with yibbum (the mitzvah that a man must marry his brother’s childless widow).” Wikipedia.

Job 30:30 My skin is black upon me, and my bones are burned with heat. Son 1:5 I am black, but comely, O ye daughters of Jerusalem, as the tents of Kedar, as the curtains of Solomon.

Son 1:6 Look not upon me, because I am black, because the sun hath looked upon me: my mother’s children were angry with me; they made me the keeper of the vineyards; but mine own vineyard have I not kept.

Son 5:11 His head is as the most fine gold, his locks are bushy, and black as a raven.

Jer_8:21 For the hurt of the daughter of my people am I hurt; I am black; astonishment hath taken hold on me.

Jer 14:2 Judah mourneth, and the gates thereof languish; they are black unto the ground; and the cry of Jerusalem is gone up.

Lam 5:10 Our skin was black like an oven because of the terrible famine.

Isa 53:2 For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.

Isa 53:3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.

This description of a man without beauty and whose visage doesn’t encourage a second look is completely contrasted with a handsome blue-eyed Caucasian with long hair and well-developed beard as we have been lied to since our babyhood.

Another Vision of the Son of Man

Rev 1:9 I John, who also am your brother, and companion in tribulation, and in the kingdom and patience of Jesus Christ, was in the isle that is called Patmos, for the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus Christ.

Rev 1:10 I was in the Spirit on the Lord’s Day, and heard behind me a great voice, as of a trumpet,

Rev 1:11 Saying, I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia; unto Ephesus, and unto Smyrna, and unto Pergamos, and unto Thyatira, and unto Sardis, and unto Philadelphia, and unto Laodicea.

Rev 1:12 And I turned to see the voice that spake with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden candlesticks;

Rev 1:13 And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one like unto the Son of man, clothed with a garment down to the foot, and girt about the paps with a golden girdle.

Rev 1:14 His head and his hairs were white like wool, as white as snow; and his eyes were as a flame of fire;

Rev 1:15 And his feet like unto fine brass, as if they burned in a furnace; and his voice as the sound of many waters.

The Ancient of Days Reigns

Dan 7:9 I beheld till the thrones were cast down, and the Ancient of days did sit, whose garment was white as snow, and the hair of his head like the pure wool: his throne was like the fiery flame, and his wheels as burning fire.

The ancient 1st century Jewish historian, Josephus had this to say:

Halōsis ii.174. “At that time also there appeared a certain man of magic power … if it be meet to call him a man, [whose name is Jesus], whom [certain] Greeks call a son of [a] God, but his disciples [call] the true prophet who is supposed to have raised dead persons and to have cured all diseases. Both his nature and his form were human, for he was a man of simple appearance, mature age, black-skinned, short growth, three cubits tall, hunchbacked, prognathous (lit. ‘with a long face’ [macroprosopos]), a long nose, eyebrows meeting above the nose, that the spectators could take fright,… with scanty [curly](kinky) hair, but having a line in the middle of the head after the fashion of the Nazaraeans, with an undeveloped beard”.

All the scriptural and historical evidences above are enough to believe that Christ was a black, short man with a wooly hair like all black people and very ugly to behold physically as against the Caucasian blue eyed ‘Christ’ with long hair and elaborate beard that the West had been circulating.

Loads of documented proof abound in support of the fact that a lot of efforts (through the work of art) were put in by the West to erase the true identity of the Christ as a black man and portray him as white in order to create a white god as against a black god (assuming human colour matters to God), thus making the whites superior to the blacks (at least, in some people’s minds). While we state these facts in defense of the truth, we know and understand that all races are equal before God and the truth must be said.

The contemporary Christian faith is largely a creation of the West, by the West and for the West with very little regard to the real ideals of God’s kingdom. Western ungodly life styles (like Christmas, birthdays, monogamy, divorce, abortion of pregnancies, overrating of marriages, swearing at weddings, merging the church with the State, infant baptism, celebration of mass, etc.) are seen by many unsuspecting souls as the gospel and the result is a faith with little or no godly effect on anyone. While it’s true that every people of the earth have many ungodly lifestyles, the West is highlighted here because they have presented theirs as the gospel but it isn’t true.

Marriage

The Christian godly marriage is simply a verbal agreement between a man and a woman and completed by sexual intercourse (which is expected to lead to child bearing). Once married, a man is forbidden from divorcing his wife; it’s a life time commitment according to Christ. Whereas one may marry many wives, he’s not allowed to divorce any of them.

A “yes” or “no” is enough for children of God to make agreements that should last forever without requiring any government intervention whatsoever. There’s no law that requires children of God to throw a wedding party before they could be married just as there’s no biblical prescription for such parties. The wearing of white flowing gowns and suits and an elaborate ceremony; the oaths taking etc. are just Western creations that frustrate the poor and discourage people from marriages even though it might have been a way of dignifying humanity and not intended for any negative consequences.

The same goes for Western criminalization of polygamy (which isn’t sinful at all) and discouragement of child bearing by creating elaborate programmes for contraception, while encouraging sinful practices like divorce and abortion.

Oaths

Mat 5:33 Again, ye have heard that it hath been said by them of old time, Thou shalt not forswear thyself, but shalt perform unto the Lord thine oaths:

Mat 5:34 But I say unto you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God’s throne:

Mat 5:35 Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King.

Mat 5:36 Neither shalt thou swear by thy head, because thou canst not make one hair white or black.

Mat 5:37 But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.

The Catholic and Anglican churches (and the so-called Pentecostals)

The Anglican Church or the Church of England is the primary state church in England, where the concepts of church and state are intertwined (The same applies to the Catholic Church in Italy). The Church of England, as the original church of the Anglican Communion, represents over 85 million people in more than 165 countries.

Whereas the Church upholds many of the customs of Roman Catholicism, it also embraces fundamental ideals adopted during the Protestant Reformation. The Church of England has been considered as one of the most progressive Christian sects especially for its liberal policies, like allowing the ordination of women and gay priests.

The following are some interesting facts about the Anglican church.

The British monarch is the supreme governor of the Church. He or she has the mandate to approve the appointments of archbishops and other church leaders, among other privileges. So, the appointment of leaders in these churches is political. What is supposed to be the church of God is actually the church of man (their allegiance is to the men who appointed them, not God) and that leads to a bigger problematic since the things of man are the same as the things of Satan, according to Christ.

Mat 16:21 From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day.

Mat 16:22 Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee.

Mat 16:23 But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.

In other words, any church set up by men (including the State) and run on the bases of the concerns of men (or the concerns of the State) is not a church of God but of the devil. That means that the Catholic, Anglican and most Pentecostal churches are actually churches of Satan, sadly.

 The Anglican Church upholds that the Bible is the basic principle of all Christian faith and thought because the Bible in its adulterated form covers their sinful traditions. They would never agree with the doctrines of Christ as they did with the entire Bible.

 The adherents imbibe the sacraments of baptism and holy communion except that none of baptism and holy communion is a requirement for salvation according to Christ.

 The Church maintains both Catholic and Reformed ideals just as it upholds teachings found in early Christian doctrines, like the Apostles Creed and the Nicene Creed. The Church also maintains the 16th century Protestant Reformation ideals outlined in texts, like the Thirty-Nine Articles and the Book of Common Prayer.

 The Anglican church maintains a traditional Catholic priestly hierarchy including bishops, priests and deacons.

 The Church operates an episcopal form of government and it’s divided into two provinces: Canterbury and York. Provinces are separated into dioceses and parishes, which are headed by bishops while the Archbishop of Canterbury is believed to be the most senior priest in the Anglican Church.

 Now, hear this: The Church’s bishops play a lawmaking role in Britain whereby twenty-six bishops are members of the British House of Lords and are known as the “Lords Spiritual.” Wonder of wonders? In view of how corrupt world governments are, what does a merger of the church and government mean? It means a clear replacement of theocracy with democracy and the lines have gotten so blurred that fair is now foul and foul is fair, depending on where the State interest lies! Legitimacy replaces godliness but the masses still believe that these churches are of God. One can now see the origin of the evil statement: “Vox populi vox Dei”.

 The Anglican Church classically embraces a way of thinking on the bases of scripture, tradition and reason. A mixture of scripture, tradition and human reason surely gives rise to an iniquity stronghold. What would have been the point of Christ’s coming? To find ways of agreeing with men? This is unthinkable!

Mar 7:6 He answered and said unto them, Well hath Esaias prophesied of you hypocrites, as it is written, This people honoureth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me.

Mar 7:7 Howbeit in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.

Mar 7:8 For laying aside the commandment of God, ye hold the tradition of men, as the washing of pots and cups: and many other such like things ye do.

Mar 7:9 And he said unto them, Full well ye reject the commandment of God, that ye may keep your own tradition.

 The Church of England, sometimes referred to as the Anglican Church, is part of the Anglican Communion, which contains sects such as the Protestant Episcopal Church.

If you have been systematically following this presentation, you would have noticed that the mainstream Western orthodox churches, namely: The Catholic and Anglican churches are really not different from the governments of Italy and the UK including their allied nations and organizations like NATO, UN, WTO, WHO, IFC, UNICEF, etc. which are simply agents of control of less advanced nations. These advanced nations would do anything, good or evil, to sustain their oppressive military, economic and social control of less advanced nations with the FULL support of both The Anglican and Catholic churches, sadly.

So, a man who’s oppressed by the government (society or just the world) and intends to seek help from the church is terribly mistaken because he would be treated by the church as he was treated by the government, her agents or simply the world!

These churches are as evil and corrupt as their countries of origin because the bishops (or the churches) are part and parcel of every evil constitutional process in UK and Italy. The concerns of the British State (godly or ungodly) are the same as those of the Anglican church. For instance, the Anglican church would never go against the British constitution or their foreign policy, even if God demands it. It’s a church of man, not of God.

So, the agenda of these churches have nothing to do with winning souls for Christ, instead, they’re winning souls for admission into the slavery camps of their home States as well as their allies. Where anyone or group of people attempts to resist their influence and control, they apply the military and economic arsenal to whip them into submission. This they do indirectly through the governments of their former colonies and their churches who act as vassals (knowingly or unknowingly) to the governments of the UK, Italy (Vatican) and their allies.

These churches (like their home States) don’t care a damn about thousands and millions of their adherents that are daily murdered in cold blood the world over, especially in their former colonies like Nigeria and Southern Cameroon. They don’t bloody care. If they did, they could use their social, economic and constitutional leverages to contend for the rights of their poor members who’re in the crucibles of persecution, especially in Africa. The church of England or the Anglican church won’t do anything in this regard because their allegiance is to British government, not to God.

These churches with mammoth membership could press for anything and get it, if they are interested. If these churches believed in God, their approach to issues around nationhood, gun violence and control, international conflict, etc. would have since brought down the kingdom of God. So, why should an African, or just any right-thinking person with godly scruples become a member of the Anglican or Catholic church?

The fact of the endorsement of the Bible as the basis of the Christian faith by these Western nations is deeply disturbing especially when we remember they’re the same people who carried out the legendary crusades, slave trade, and the “game” of gladiators! Nothing, absolutely nothing could be more immoral than those events especially as there has been no official state repentance and reparation paid for those atrocities, even as the perpetrators are still carrying on with the same atrocities under different guises. The level of their meddling with the Holy Writ could only be imagined but the graciousness of God ensures the very words of Christ are largely untouched.

The influence of these orthodox churches which shaped Christianity worldwide is anything but godly. The West actually adulterated the Christian faith by mixing (and outrightly replacing) the gospel message with their evil traditions and subjecting same to the pervasive restlessness of human reason, instead of just accepting the simple gospel as delivered by Christ. Of course, the Pentecostal churches are equally messed up by the same Western influence to the extent that they’re mere elite business centers for the oppression of the poor.

What exactly is the whole point of this article? The point is to open our eyes to the fact that the gospel of God’s kingdom had been changed by the West in their own favour and for economic, social and political gains. To make us wary of every Christian doctrine which isn’t found within the doctrines of Christ (especially within the parables) and to openly call upon the Catholic and Anglican churches, including their States of origin and their allies or partners in sin to repent and receive God’s pardon or perish (together with the deceived millions). Their repentance would be phenomenal and heaven-shaking given their billions of followers that would also repent with them.

One might argue that if the churches (or nations) did what we prescribe here, the world won’t exist. Well, that’s exactly the goal: abolish the kingdom of man and establish God’s kingdom. By the time nations begin to repent, forgive, disarm and turn the order cheek, others would either comply or remain evil and wipe out those who submit to the rule of God and the reign of Christ would be hastened. I believe the numbers of believers that repent and genuinely call for God’s kingdom daily is a factor in determining the answers to that prayer because of Christ’s doctrines of unity and numbers as below.

Mat 18:18 Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

Mat 18:19 Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 18:20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.

Deu 32:30 How should one chase a thousand, and two put ten thousand to flight, except their Rock had sold them, and the LORD had shut them up?

Jos_23:10 One man of you shall chase a thousand: for the LORD your God, he it is that fighteth for you, as he hath promised you.

So, our faith is more communal than individual and only the united church of Christ would bring down the kingdom of God from heaven and finally abolish the evil kingdom of man or Satan.

Again, one might argue that all these have nothing to do with the ignorant but innocent members who’re just pawns on the world’s evil political and religious chess board; that God knows and forgives their ignorance. That would have been fine if God reasoned like men but he doesn’t, fortunately. Men, including the very people of God, perish on the basis of ignorance. If ignorance were an excuse for not obeying God, there would have been no need for evangelism. Ignorant sinners are also punished but not as much as the wary transgressors.

Luk 12:47 And that servant, which knew his lord’s will, and prepared not himself, neither did according to his will, shall be beaten with many stripes.

Luk 12:48 But he that knew not, and did commit things worthy of stripes, shall be beaten with few stripes. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.

So, it’s important to enlighten those innocent but ignorant worshipers so it becomes their responsibility to either reject the evil system that had fooled and used them for ages or continue and perish together with the evil system. They should be made to know the truth and elect to be free or remain in bondage.

Hos 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

Please, take any version of the Bible and isolate the words of Christ in red or italics, read and master them. Then, your deliverance and salvation would have begun.

The political and church establishments are exactly the same; they’re equally evil. However, with this message as a wake-up call, the church could actually redeem itself by repenting and divorcing the state, call for God’s kingdom and have it established. Then, this evil kingdom of men would have been done away with.



