By Dayo Johnson

The deceased Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji who is from Balogun line was until his installation, the Balogun of Ibadan land.

Ex – Oyo senator, High Chief Mashood Olalekan Balogun, is to succeed the late Oba Adetunji in line with Ibadan tradition.

Balogun is currently the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land and is currently the most senior chief in Ibadan land.

Recall that laye Oba Adetunji ascended the throne in March 2016 after he succeeded Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade.

Reports had it that the ascension to the Olubadan stool starts from installation from Mogaji before promotion to either Ajia Balogun of Ibadan land or Ajia Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Vanguard gathered that there are about 34 steps to climb to get into the Olubadan In Council.

All the members of the council are potential future Olubadans with the exception of Iyalode.

It was also gathered that for one to get into the council you have to climb starting from Mogaji’s either through one of the two lines; the Olubadan (Civilian line) or the Balogun (Military line).

The most senior high chiefs next to the Olubadan in hierarchy include High Chief Mashood Olalekan Balogun – Otun Olubadan, High Chief Akinloye Owolabi Olakunlehin – Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola – Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja – Osi Olubadan

Others include High Chief Eddy Oyewole – Asipa Olubadan, High Chief Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe – Osi Balogun, High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi – Eekerin Olubadan and High Chief Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade – Eekarun Olubadan. End