Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A renowned Abuja-based economist, Aliyu Yusha’u has tasked the newly created Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration with the need to evolve strategies aimed at increasing the administration’s internally generated revenue and reducing the cost of governance.

The economist in an interview with Saturday Vanguard said the Secretariat has the herculean task of galvanizing all stakeholders to identify areas where sustainable investments could be made to scale up revenue generation.

He noted that the dwindling government revenue requires high-wired solutions that can help in the sustenance of revenue generation for the administration to carry out her responsibilities of providing services to the residents of FCT amidst an increase in the cost of governance.

According to him, the cost of governance is occasioned by the geometric increase in the influx of people from other parts of the country into the FCT thereby making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.

He advised the Secretariat to prioritize the transportation system in the FCT by working hard to attract investors that can standardise it and make it more efficient and profitable.

He also explained that several opportunities for agricultural value chains that can be exploited exist for the Secretariat to take advantage of.

He said; “In my own opinion, unless we coordinate economic activities, there is no way we can profer solutions to our budgetary deficiencies. So, the creation of that Secretariat is a welcome development.

“There is a need to create awareness and go ahead to institutionalize the body that can coordinate investors within the city, Nigeria and outside the country. You also have to look at the challenges of the city.

“One of the basic challenges in FCT is its deficient transportation system. The residents, especially those in the suburb depend on the transportation system. The new Secretariat has to find a way to make the transport system standard and look for investors both within and outside Nigeria”, he said.

