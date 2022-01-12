Ajimovoix Drums

Precious Chukwudi

Sensational Music producer, Oguntade Adewale Damola, popularly known as Ajimovoix Drums, has explained how Afro-pop star, 9ice made him stop singing.

Ajimovoix made the revelation in an interview with Vanguardlive, where he also told his journey into Stardom.

The Ikorodu-bred music producer, who has worked with a lot of Nigerian artistes, including Naira Marley, Patoranking, Dice Ailes and many others, spoke about how the name Ajimovoix came about.

According to him, the name used to belong to a band he formed, which he also financed until everyone went their separate ways.

He hinted that ‘FOCUS BEAT’ was not the first beat he made, but that it was the beat that gave him a lot of traction across the world.

On why he stopped singing, Ajimovoix said: “My relationship with 9ice, made me draw back from singing because people said we were sounding alike.

“I had to wait and then do another thing entirely, so I could tell people that I can sing too.”

Talking about how inspiration came for the beat, he said he got the inspiration from the club while lounging.

According to him, “FOCUS BEAT was not widely accepted by some Nigerian artistes until recently.

“I forwarded the beat to my broadcast list on Whatsapp and started getting reviews from people.

“Then my social media presence started growing. This beat has given me a lot of collaboration. It was recently featured in the movie ‘Chief Daddy 2’,” he said.

Ajimovoix Drums also spoke about how Don Jazzy gave him money despite not winning an award the Marvin boss sponsored.

He hinted that he has a five-track E.P coming out soon.

