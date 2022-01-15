By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Hoodlums in a White Hilux vehicle last Friday night attacked the Mgbidi police station in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, killing a police inspector and injuring one of the officers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

But the police image maker said the officers engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and the hoodlums sustained gunshot injuries before they escaped.

Narrating how the gun battle happened, police said: “Sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, to checkmate all criminals activities within the state especially attack police stations.

“On 14th January 2022 at about 2045 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white Hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them. However, in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another, sustained a minor bullet injury on his hand.”

Police added: “Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini pc commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law. He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.”

Vanguard News Nigeria