Hollantex, the leading pan-African Ankara manufacturer, is pleased to announce the signing of singer and global entertainer, Yemi Alade.

As the new Brand Ambassador, Yemi Alade will be instrumental in growing the brand’s presence across Africa. She will support the launch of Hollantex’s new collections and leverage her music and social media platforms to promote the brand’s beautiful patterns, showcasing the true elegance of the brand’s Ankara fabrics for today’s leading woman.

“For many years ankara has served me well, allowing me to display my unique fashion sense in various colours and multi-pattern work.” Said Yemi Alade. “You can see it in my music videos, red carpet moments and my daily wear. My partnership with Hollantex is a match made in heaven”.

Hollantex founder, Thomas Fournier said “This partnership is a statement of our commitment to being the most fashionable wax fabric brand in Africa. Beyond Yemi’s incredible consumption influence and commercial value, we are truly inspired by her transformation into a global superstar with successful collaborations with the biggest names in the world including Beyonce and the Queen of England. She represents the ideal fusion between traditional African cultures and elements of western fashion and perfectly embodies the ethos of the Hollantex brand. It is a match made in Ankara heaven and we are truly excited about this partnership and feel confident her fans and our customers across Africa will enjoy it too.”

Beginning in January, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign.