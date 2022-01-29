By audience demand, season three of the hit drama series, Gifted, will soon hit the screen. Season one and two premiered last year and received much critical acclaim and commendations for their originality.

Based on Nollywood audience ratings, Gifted ranked 2nd most loved drama series in 2021 on IROKOtv, closely behind audience favourite series, Blood of Enogie. Both series were produced by Okey ‘Oakfil’ Ezugwu, notable for other hit movies like I Believe, 41Love, Brother’s Keeper,and several others.

The series features Ifeoma Obinwa, Somadina Adinma, Benjamine Touitou, Kenechukwu Eze, Jenifer Okoli, Chinonso Arubayi, Maryann Apollo, Stan Igboanugo, and fast-rising actress, Oge Gabriel.

Also, starring are new faces in the series season three. These include Florence Owanta, Adaeze Phillo, Debby Frankson, Caroline Okonkwo, and Paul Vicks.

“We are overwhelmed with the reception of seasons one and two. Season three is filled with twists and an incredible plot that even the audience will find themselves dazzled,” the producer, Okey Ezugwu said.

Gifted, an Oakfil production for IROKOtv and directed by Filmboy Adeyemi Morafa, is a Cinderella story of Ebele, a young orphan girl who is raised by her paternal uncle and his wife. They stopped her education to fund their children’s while she becomes their slave and serves them wholeheartedly. Her only support is her paternal grandmother but she too is unable to save Ebele from the wickedness of her uncle’s family. Ebele’s passion is sewing and this is a gift passed on from her late mother. When Lolo comes to the village, there’s the hope of light at the end of Ebele’s tunnel.

Fast forward to season three, Ebele’s return from the States seems to be a blessing as she becomes the pioneer of the village’s Fashion Academy but old enemies still lurk and old wounds have failed to heal. With the help of a few good friends, Ebele navigates through village life, this time as a woman with a voice and a mission to accomplish.