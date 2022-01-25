By Bashir Bello

The Kano State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led administration that due process be followed in the review and revalidation of operational licences of private schools in the state.

This was as the party said that already there is a standard procedure provided by the law establishing the private school board developed by the previous administration of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The party Chairman, Shehu Sagagi in a statement made available to newsmen in the state cautioned the Governor against using the exercise to extort the proprietors.

Sagagi said, “On reforming the private education, the PDP therefore advised Kano State government under the leadership of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to follow the necessary due process in accordance with law establishing Kano state Private School Board which regulates the activities of all non public schools in the state.

“We learnt that Governor Ganduje has withdrawn the operating licence of all private schools in the state, with all sense of humility and patriotism, we will like to caution the state government not to use this opportunity to extort money from the proprietors of private schools in the state.

“Despite the importance of reforming the private education sub-sector which has been long overdue, the Kano state government should not see it as a window of opportunity for extortion of money from the hands of the schools proprietors,” he said.

Sagagi applauded the efforts of security agencies for their swift response in investigating, arresting and arraigning the kidnapper and killer of Kano school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

“The party wishes to acknowledge the successful operation that led to the arrest of the suspected culprit Abdulmalik Tanko and his cohorts through strategic intelligence gathering and tactical security operation.

“As members of the opposition in Kano, we wish to join other well meaning Nigerians to also commend the prompt prosecution/ arraignment of the suspects before a senior magistrate court in the state to pursue justice on late Hanifa without any delay.

“The party is hereby extending its heartfelt condolence to the family of late Hanifa and the good people of Kano on the unfortunate incidence that have put people in deep sorrow and sympathy,” the party Chairman, Sagagi however stated.

Recall that the Kano State government had on Monday revoked operational licence of all private schools in the state following the gruesome murder of the school girl, Hanifa Abubakar.

Vanguard News Nigeria