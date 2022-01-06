By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

The Imo State Police command said hoodlums attacked Ideato South Police Station with explosives on Thursday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said no life was lost, but that the attack caused some level of damages to the police buildings.

According to the Police, “On January 6, at about 2:30p.m., at Ideato South Police Station, some unknown gunmen came in their numbers, shooting sporadically, throwing Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) into the station.

“The hoodlums were immediately repelled by the Command’s tactical teams and the police operatives of the division.

“And in the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the police, resulting in several of them fleeing into the bush with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“However, no life or arms was lost and the detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) only caused minimal damage.

“Meanwhile, the Imo Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini, commended the officers and men for their gallantry.

“He called on members of the public, especially those residing in the community, to assist the police by availing them with credible information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community.”

