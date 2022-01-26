.

By Idowu Bankole

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has told one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in the State, Engr Segun Oni, also a former governor, to leave him out of the contest and concentrate on Otunba Bisi Kolawole, his fellow aspirant.

Fayose, who was reacting to Oni’s statement that delegates who will be voting at tomorrow’s primary should reject tyranny, urged “the delegates to equally shun political desperados, whose time in politics is already spent.”

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said it was important at this point that Engr Oni should be told to drop that All Progressives Congress (APC) spirit in him that is making him approach a contest within PDP as an inter-party contest.

He said it was appalling that a former governor, who only returned to the PDP after sojourning in APC for over six years is referring to people he left in the party as tyrants.

“Ayo Fayose is not an aspirant and methinks all these vituperations from Engr Oni should stop. He should rather face his contest and his fellow aspirants.

“He is saying PDP delegates should shun tyranny and I wonder who among those of us that he met in this party he is referring to.

“As for me, he (Oni) should be reminded that our great party, PDP has gone beyond that level where people reap where they did not sow as it happened when a number three was made to become number one.”

