Rivers of Peace Network (RPN), a group of citizens campaigning for safe and secure communities in River State has commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba for taking proactive measures that have restored security in the Treasure Base of the Nation.

The group noted in a statement issued today that the crime rate in Rivers State has nosedived since the IGP deployed special operational teams that have been working round the clock in the past 60 days.

“We want to commend IGP Alkali Baba and his police management team for building a new security architecture that has restored peace in Rivers State, with cases of kidnapping and banditry now a rarity by virtue of the operational magic that made many people flood to the state for Christmas celebrations. Hotels in Port Harcourt were fully booked, there’s no fear of kidnapping and the good old nightlife has returned, with policemen seen in large numbers, led by DPO’s personally all night and day, 247 too, patrolling all roads and streets of Rivers. It has never happened before. If this is possible in Rivers State, the IGP should extend it to other parts of the country.

“We appeal to the IGP to sustain the new operational strategies deployed and continue to keep criminals at bay. We are happy to see Rivers State emerging as the safest state in Nigeria in the past two months. This is exemplary.”