Idowu Bankole

Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto state governor, has declared his intention to run for the highest political office, the presidency, in Nigeria come 2023.

Mr Tambuwal would be seeking to realise his ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives made this known this evening after a high-level stakeholder meeting in Sokoto.

Speaking at the declaration, Mr Tambuwal said he is not only well prepared but also ready to fix the numerous problem of the country as President of Nigeria.

He said he has distinguished himself not only as governor but as a Speaker of the House of Reps without any blemish or corruption tag.

Mr Tambuwal joins other PDP presidential aspirants including a journalist, Dele Momodu, Gov Mohammed Bala who have declared their presidential ambition.

Recall that Governor Tambuwal came second to former vice-President Atiku Abubakar at the PDP Presidential primary in 2018.

