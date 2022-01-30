Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has decried low enrolment of pupils in the state while calling on royal fathers to encourage school enrolment in their domains.

The governor said this in Bauchi on Sunday during the handing over ceremony of some constituency projects sponsored by the Representative of Ganjuwa/Darazo in the House of Representatives, Mansur Manu Soro.

Governor Mohammed who noted that the food incentive offered to pupils in schools was not enough to attract children, pleaded with parents to allow their children attend classes in the schools built by his administration.

“The Commissioner of Education has spoken about one issue that is worrying me and that is the issue of enrollment.

We have renovated schools, we have provided welfare in terms of supply chains of the food and facilities, but we don’t have enrollment.

“When I was growing up, my father was a district head, he used to call the village heads and reprimanded them to make sure that parents send their children to school. We have to go back to the old days to force parents to send their children to school, we can not avoid abberation.

“So, I’m calling on the royal highnesses, the Emirs, the District and Village heads to put heads together with the government to make sure that enrollment is improved. Otherwise, the spate of out-of-school children criminality would not stop,” he said.

