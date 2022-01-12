Mai Mala Buni

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday said there was no truth in reports claiming that the party would review congresses in Gombe State.

Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, quoted him as saying that the governor had at no time, said or directed anyone to state on his behalf or the party, anything pertaining to the said review.

According to the governor; “The report is a baseless speculation and a figment of the author’s imagination that does not reflect in any way the position of the party.

“It is pertinent to note that, we have gone a long way in reconciling the two prominent members of the party in person of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his brother, Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje.”

“We condemn in strong terms any action deliberately concocted to sabotage the new peace and true reconciliation among these critical stakeholders of the party.