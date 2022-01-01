Leading governorship aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole has assured the people of the State that their hope and expectation for a better life and secured Ekiti State will be restored this year, 2022.

Kolawole, said in his new year message made available through the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organization, Lere Olayinka, that in spite of the palpable hardship in the land, the people of Ekiti in particular and Nigeria as a whole should thank God for seeing the new year.

“This new year 2022 will restore our hope of better days for our State, Ekiti and our country, Nigeria. These sufferings, hardship and insecurity that we are seeing today, you will see no more by the time power changes hands.

“I urge Ekiti people not to lose hope. The biting hardship in the land notwithstanding, there is the hope of better days beginning from this year 2022,” he said.

He urged Ekiti people to be bold and courageous in the new year, adding that the people must be mindful of “being deceived with tokens that can’t feed them for a day by those who have impoverished them for over three years.”

Kolawole, who also congratulated especially, PDP members and supporters in the State for standing firm in support of the party, said “the period of staying out of power is almost coming to an end and surely, together, we will celebrate the next crossover night in the government house.”

Vanguard News Nigeria