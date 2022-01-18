By Rosemary Iwunze

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has reiterated it resolve of providing customer-focused solutions to the insuring public in 2022.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mrs. Cecilia Osipitan disclosed this in her New Year address during the annual thanksgiving and praise offering at the first working day meeting of the year held at the organization’s head office.

Osipitan reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainable initiatives geared at ensuring greater performance and profitability, even as improved performance for profitability was the major focus of the discussion.

She appreciated all members of staff for their staunchness and performance in the past year. She also urged her colleagues in management to bring to fore an unrelenting commitment and dedication in ensuring that the targets set for 2022 are met and surpassed.

While addressing the workforce she appealed to them not to relent in their quest of making the GNI Plc brand the most preferred and patronized brand in the insurance industry in Nigeria. She urged everyone to prioritize accomplishment as the watchword for the organization’s operations in 2022.

She also announced the result of the half year appraisal exercise which according to her is in tune with the organization’s resolve to always recognize and reward outstanding performance. The details of the appraisal exercise showed that sixteen employees were elevated in different cadres of the organization to higher positions of responsibility while thirteen members of staff received their employment confirmation owing to a satisfactory performance during their probationary period.

She said: “Our greatest asset is the human capital which we have recognized as the key success factor in organizational growth and survival, hence we will keep motivating our employees through a continuous reward process so that they can perform at their optimal level at all times.”

“The theme of the year is ‘2022 Our Year of Phenomenal Growth and Profitability’, and is focused on the need to consolidate on the gains of the past years while also re-strategizing on how to make the business more profitable, whilst providing customer-focused solutions to the insuring public in the new year.”

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc is a composite underwriting firm licensed to underwrite both life and non-life insurance businesses with over 60 years’ experience in the Nigerian insurance industry.

