The Global Director of Bellefu Digital Agro Connect owners of bellefu.com, Olabowale Onamade, who was at the just concluded International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, USA, has promised to share experiences from the expo with African farmers.

Speaking with Vanguard after the expo, he said the global animal food, meat and poultry industries came together at the expo to reconnect the world with the newest technology, research, processes, solutions and products that the entire industry has to offer.

Onamade said he was in Atlanta to woo most of the manufacturers and exhibitors at the Expo to the bellefu.com platform, for them to showcase their new equipment/technology to African and African farmers.

“The good news for African farmers especially, is that they can begin to explore bellefu.com to have access to these companies and equipment manufacturers and procure these newly developed machines and equipment directly from the manufacturers, for them to be able to harness the benefits of the new agricultural technology offered by these manufacturers and exhibitors.”

Onamade added that despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, strong crowds, busy exhibitors, and great energy was evident throughout the trade show floor.

“The 2022 IPPE has more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space and 1,140 plus exhibitors. Numerous companies showcased their new products at IPPE, with all phases of the animal food, meat, and poultry industries represented, from live production and processing to further processing and packaging.

“Leading equipment, technology and service suppliers across all sectors of the animal food, meat and poultry industries were on hand to showcase their latest innovations and solutions to help companies achieve real results.

“Artificial Intelligence deployment in the field of agricultural processing and in equipment manufacturing are few of the technology exhibited at the expo.”

He disclosed that the expo was well attended by other stakeholders in the poultry sectors from Nigeria like the commissioner, Agriculture and Food Security, Ekiti state, Dr Adetoye E. Olabode; CEO Fikky Pepper, Dallas Texas, Olawale Oladunjoye; Ex. Marketing Development. Obasanjo Farms, Nigeria, Dayo Obasanjo; Taofeek Badmus and Abdul-Hakim Badmus, Tuns Farm, Oshogbo among others.

