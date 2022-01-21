Talent manager and music critic, Mayowa Adenekan a.k.a Mayorspeaks has berated Afropop artiste, Ruger over a recent statement he made on Twitter.

The ‘Dior’ crooner had recounted an experience he had as a budding artiste with a certain music producer.



He wrote: “I remember back in 2019, in reached to a producer .I told him I don’t have money but he should please just hear me out. Baba no gree o. Now him dey my dm dey yarn dust.Pls my people how I should reply him. Pls help me”.



His statement has elicited a myriad of reactions from his fans on Twitter.

Mayorspeaks who is a talent manager to the biggest stars in the Nigerian entertainment industry said: “Ruger, I think this should not be something you talk about, it’s is just the same way you wouldn’t go for a free show if you’re being called to do that today.

I would also love to ask you a question, all the free beats and studio sessions you used for free before you blew up, have you been able to reach out to the producers to work with them now???

It’s business for the producer, if he reaches out to you for featuring or beat sampling, Do well to charge him, instead of coming on social media to chase clout. I am sure a lot of young upcoming artistes will mostly be in your Dm begging for a free feature which you will most likely ignore. But then it is what it is.



I have done a lot of free works for upcoming artistes that are big now, a lot of them wouldn’t even remember the sacrifices and help I rendered, so your point isn’t valid. Let’s do better as humans”.