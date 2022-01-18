By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

NO fewer than four persons were, Tuesday afternoon, allegedly killed in a communal clash between Ukawu and Ishinkwo communities of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The misunderstanding between the two communities have been raging for quite some time now.

A source close to Vanguard revealed that “the people of Ukawu went in group to a beach to get sand, thinking that today being sit-at-home, there won’t be any problem.

“But unfortunately for them, Ishinkwo people had already set an ambush for them and so, when they (Ukawu people) got to the beach, Ishinkwo people allegedly opened fire on them.”

