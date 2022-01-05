Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, Professor Amidu Sanni, has appeal to the Federal Government to include private universities as beneficiaries of Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

Addressing a press conference to herald the 10th and 11th combined convocation ceremony at the University’s Senate Building, on Wednesday in Osogbo, he said private institutions are also contributing to societal development, hence, should be assisted financially.

According to the VC, products of private universities contributed to the development of society and no one is interested in the institution attended when it comes to serving the community.

He said “I want to use this platform to advocate that the Federal government and the National assembly should please allow private universities to benefit from TETFUND.

“The Federal Government should know that Nigeria student who is either fortunate or unfortunate to be in a private university would go back to serve the same community and no one will ask them during their National Youth Service Corps whether they are from private or public universities.

“So, if the Federal government through TETFUND or any other means can give tuition scholarships to any Nigerian student in private universities, that would be a great assistant to parents”.

Sanni announced that the university now has two additional colleges, namely college of Law (Common and Islamic Law) and College of Basic Medical and Health Sciences (COBMHES) with Nursing, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Public Health and Environmental Sciences.

He said the Institution Law programmes will be Unique with offer of collaboration and staff and students exchange from some world class universities.

Sanni said a total number of 549 students will be conferred with first degree in various disciplines while a professor of Humanities, Prof. Toyin Falola will be awarded a Honorary doctorate degree Humane Letters (Humanities, Honoris Causa) at the convocation.