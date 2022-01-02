By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Kemi Nicholas Nshe, has been kidnapped.

Nshe, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, who aspired to govern the State in 2019 was before then, the Chairman of Shendam local government area and the ALGON Chairman in the State.

He was kidnapped in Shendam on Saturday, alongside a lecturer with the Plateau State University, PLASU, Dr. Monday Hassan.

Dr. Hassan from the Department of Political Science was formerly a staff of the National Orientation Agency, NOA before he joined the service of PLASU and was recently elected as the ASUU Chairman of the institution.

Shendam, the headquarters of Plateau South senatorial zone is also the home Council of the State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The abduction of Nshe and Hassan came about a week after the abduction of the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat at his palace in Gindiri, Mangu local government area of the State.

The traditional ruler had regained his freedom.

Although the State Police Command and the Operation SAFE HAVEN, OpSH keeping the peace in the State have not confirmed the development, sources said the duo were abducted in the early hours of Saturday and contact has already been made for the payment of ransom.

When contacted, the spokesman of the OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa said, “I have no details of it.” The Police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Uba made no comment at the time of this report.

But the spokesman of PLASU, John Agam who confirmed the kidnap of Dr. Hassan said, “This thing happened in Shendam. I only got to know through the different platforms we have in the school.”