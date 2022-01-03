Go for your jabs, LASG tells Lagosians

By Sola Ogundipe

As Omicron cases continue to surge across the world, health experts have raised concerns over the detection of the first case of “Florona disease” – a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza – in Israel.

Reports say the first case of Florona was detected in an unvaccinated pregnant woman admitted to the Rabin Medical centre to give birth. However, there has been no confirmation that the woman was diagnosed with either COVID-19 or influenza.

The ‘Florona disease’ it was gathered is not a new variant of COVID-19 and so far, there has been no fresh information available on the symptoms.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, it is possible to catch both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time as the viruses share similar symptoms, and both can be fatal.

Israeli doctors said the disease is being studied as the country witnessed a spike of influenza cases believed to be fuelled by the Omicron variant in the last few weeks.

Dr Nahla Abdel Wahab, a doctor at Cairo University Hospital, was quoted as saying that Florona may indicate a major breakdown of the immune system coping with two viruses entering the body at the same time.

While the experts agree that the co-infection of viruses occurs frequently in nature,

The Lagos State Government has called on all Lagosians who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine and are due for their second dose, to proceed to their vaccination sites for their jabs.

The state authorities is planning to vaccinate e million In an update on the ongoing COVID-19 mass vaccination exercise in the State, the State government said that doses of the AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines are available in the vaccination sites.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ibrahim Mustapha, restated that alll COVID 19 vaccines are free, safe and potent.

Responding to queries on reports of shortages of doses at sites in the State, Mustafa assured that there were enough doses available.

“We did not have doses in most of the facilities last week, we got new supply over the weekend and right now as we speak, we have enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines doses.”

Nigeria records more cases, deaths

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded 534 new cases of COVID-19 on new year’s eve bringing the total number of cases in the country to 242,877 while 214,778 have been discharged and 3,033 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the latest update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the 536 new cases are reported 13 States-Lagos (259), Rivers (90), Oyo (46), Edo (43), Kaduna (29), FCT (25), Cross River (12), Nasarawa (10), Osun (6), Gombe (5), Kano (5), Ogun (5), and Jigawa (1).

Lagos is leading with 94,887 cases and 761 deaths followed by the FCT with 27,227 cases and 235 deaths, while Rivers state with 14,860 cases and 154 deaths is in third place.

A total of 3,823,309 samples have so far been tested, even as 241,550 vaccine doses have been administered with 2.84 percent of the population fully vaccinated while 6.4 percent has received at least one dose.

