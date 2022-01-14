…commences planting of 25 million trees

…to lift 84, 000 Nigerians out of poverty

By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING efforts to safeguard the environment, a firm called Green Sahara Farms, GSF, has received international recognition from Global Alliance for a Bio-Economy for implementing the Environment, Social and Governance, ESG, principles.

The Managing Director, GSF, Suleiman Dikwa, while explaining that GSF has been shortlisted by the Global Alliance for a Bio-Economy led by the Prince of Wales based on the fact that his company is the only Nigerian company qualified to participate at the Living Labs for Nature and People Event to be held at the Dumfries House, Scotland on the 19th January, 2022.

According to him, in the last 10 years they had planted 250,000 economic trees in the communities where they are working, adding that their plan is to plant 25 million trees and lift about 84, 000 Nigerians out of poverty.

The principle ensure that its systems and processes are in tandem with the sustainable development goals, farmers receive fair pricing and more value from their efforts while practicing sustainable management of natural resources to protect the environment.

He said: “Due to our commitment to ESG our the purpose is not limited to making profit but also social and environment impact being the underlying essence of our business.

“Under the ESG, the farmers get more value for their crop and the environment is more protected.

“In essence we are making a commitment to creating an innovative and conducive environment for our workers to evolve, develop sustainable solutions for the farmers and protect the environment.”

The farm over the past 10 years has been working in Plateau, Nassarawa, Yobe, Gombe Adamawa and Kastina States.

The GSF has been into production of crops, guiding rural communities through agro-forestry by creating a source of livelihood for the farmers through planting of trees and other cover crops to improve livelihoods on the back of a bio-economy.