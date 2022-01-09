…urges youths to utilize knowledge received for positive devt

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS young people grapple with various challenges, a firm, Macrec Trust International Limited, Sunday, commended the General Superintend, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, over boosting youths’ capacity with 5-Day IMPACT.

Speaking with Vanguard on issues affecting young people in Nigeria and other parts of the world, the Group Managing Director, Macrec Trust International Limited, Amb Okon Mkpafit, made the commendation.

Okon said the initiative by the cleric was timely and needed at this point in the nation’s life, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections, which most youths will be deceived and lured to cause mayhem by unscrupulous politicians who use them to perpetrate violence to hijack the electoral process via election rigging to achieve their selfish ambition.

He also acknowledged that the international evangelist has been passionate about youth development, which according to him (Mkpafit) has really impacted many responsible youths who have contributed positively to national development in Nigeria and other youths in their nations.

Pastor Kumuyi is the convener of the 5-Day Global Youth Convention, GYC, with theme, IMPAC, which was organised to reach out to teenagers, campus students and young professionals and adults in order to reset the mindset of young people by tackling the menace of moral decadence amongst teenagers globally and make them leaders and agents of change determined to make a positive change in their generation.

The 5-day programme commenced from January 5-9, 2022, with over one million youths across the world participating.

He said: “It is really a concern to our company about the moral decadency in the society which young people are really involved in various vices that have greatly created a societal problem that all strata of the society.

“We are really happy for the bold initiative of the Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Dr W.F Kumuyi, an international evangelist and consistent holiness preacher and teacher of the word of God for organizing the 5-Day Global Youth Convocation, GYC, with theme, IMPACT, which thousands of youths converged at different locations across the world including the social media platforms.

“This is worth our commendation and we hope and believe in the effort he (Kumuyi) has made by bringing on various resources persons across the world to speak to young people.”

However, the Macrec Trust International boss also disclosed that his company has been into youth development programmes and promised to continue by broadening the scope and areas to add value to the lives of young people across the country.