The scene of the incident

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The crate depot of Ilesa brewery in Ilesa is engulfed by fire. The incident, according to residents, started late night on Friday till the early hours of Saturday.

No residents could explain the cause of the fire, but it was gathered that the depot was on a large expanse of land and is filled with empty crates and bottles.

Men of State and Federal fire service were said to be at the scene since Friday night trying to extinguish the fire.

Confirming the inferno, the Osun Fire service Administrative Officer, Adekunle Ibrahim said the fire is still burning as at the time of filing this report (Saturday morning), due to the nature of material in the depot.

ALSO READ: 2023: PDP in tight corner as Wike, Udom, Anyim insist on southern presidential candidate

“It is the depot of International Brewery, where they store bottles and their products that caught fire.

“Our men are still on the ground to quench the fire, although fire is still burning, but it is under control.

“The fire has been curtailed to that area. There is no record of casualty.

“We were alerted around 6pm, both the state and federal fire service are on ground to put out the fire”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria