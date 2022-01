By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire guts Oko-Baba Sawmill, Ebute Metta

The largest plank market in Lagos State, Oko-Baba Sawmill, located in Ebute Metta is currently on fire.

Recall that there had been a series of fire outbreaks in Oko-Baba Sawmill in recent times.

The cause of the latest inferno which occurred at about 10.30 am, Wednesday, as of press time could not be ascertained.

Akso, men of the State firefighters who have been contacted were yet to arrive at the scene as of 11 am.

Vanguard News Nigeria