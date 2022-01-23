.

By David Odamma, LAFIA

Fire, Friday gutted shops and other valuables at the new Lafia Motor Park, Nasarawa State, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started Friday night and lasted till the early hours of Saturday.

According to the eyewitness, it took the personnel of the fire service in the state hours to put out the fire.

State Coordinator of the fire service, Mrs Hanatu George, told journalists that a distress call was received Friday night where the men of the fire service responded promptly that prevented the spread of the fire to other areas of the park.

George, however, said that although no life was lost, but added that investigation has begun to ascertain the cause of the fire.

One of the victims of the fire disaster, Ejike Igwe, a car spare parts seller, said his entire shop was razed by the inferno.

Igwe, who said he could not quantify his goods lost to the fire disaster, appealed for assistance from spirited Nigerians.

