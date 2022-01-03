By Bashir Bello

KANO — Lecturers with the famous Bayero University, Kano, BUK have on Sunday said the alumni bodies of the universities have roles to play to mediate and address the face-off between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU in order to avert strikes.

The Heads of Department of Public Administration, Dr. Saidu Ahmad Dukawa and his counterpart from Political Science, Prof. Mahmoud Lawan stated this during a reunion, posthumous and service awards organized by the institution’s Political Science Class 1999 alumni for it lecturers in Kano.

The duo of Dukawa and Lawan told the alumni that they can intervene by contributing their widows might to improve the welfare of their lecturers and also giving a facelift to improve the conditions of the universities which is in dire need.

According to Dukawa, “After commending the alumni for giving out the posthumous awards, I also advised them to go ahead to encourage the living too by showing appreciation. I suggest that the students (alumni) can after 10 years and above of graduation go back to look at the condition of their lecturers. And without asking them, they (the alumni) can go to the school of their children and settle the bills for atleast one year. Similarly extend same to their electricity bills and even replacement of their cars among others to support the living.

“By the time they start doing these for their lecturers, it will trickle down effect to and you will see that the conditions of the teachers will improve significantly and they will have full concentration on their research and teachings. And before you know other alumni’s of primary and secondary schools will emulate.

“By doing this, it will address a lot of problems relating to personal welfare of the lecturers, for condition of learning in the schools and the society will be better for that.

“That will also address the conflict between ASUU and Federal government because the lecturers will begin to think that their salary is enough because their condition will be improve through the alumni intervention,” Dukawa said.

On his part, Prof. Lawan said, “The university has produced thousands of students over the years and since its in 1975 when it became full plegde university.

“So my advice is that the alumni have great role to play in uplifting and contributing towards the transformation as well as in developing the capacity and infrastructure of the universities.

“They can organize themselves in such a way that they can create a fund within the alumni to contribute their own widows might at least to their departments. They could come together to see what they could give as contribution to help their department either in terms of enhancing some facilities or providing some infrastructures.

“Like I did mention during the event, if you go to ABU Zaria, it Department of Political Science and International Studies was single handedly built by a former student of the department.

“So if they come together to carry out such interventions it will go a long way to improve the conditions of the universities. Because the universities are in dire need of assistance. Forget about TETFund is carrying out such interventions, it is not enough. Because universities are not getting adequate funding from the Federal government in terms of Capital funding. It only gets the recurrent funds.

“So the alumni can also come in to see how they could the universities by contributing to running of the departments as well as uplifting the image and facilities in the department,” Prof. Lawan said.

Earlier, the acting Chairperson of the alumni political science class 1999, Dr. Murtala Muhammad said it organized the event to appreciate the effort of their late and serving lecturers for impacting knowledge and moulding them to be who they are today.

Dr. Muhammad further said that plans were underway to henceforth give prizes to best students in some courses in the department as part of its contributions.

Highlight of the event include posthumous award to four of its lecturers, late Prof. Ahmadu Jalingo, Prof. Isa Hashim, Prof. Haruna Salihi and Prof. Shehu Dalhatu while it honoured Prof. Mahmoud Lawan (HOD) with service award and also donation of 10 frames which includes that of Late Yusuf Bala Usman, Late Mallam Aminu Kano, Kwame Nkurmah and other philosophers and public intellectuals to the department.