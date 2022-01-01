For her passion for woman empowerment and enlightenment; the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan and the great people of Uke have officially Coronated delectable Nollywood actress and serial entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo Gaga as the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother), Uke Kingdom Nasarawa state at a well attended ceremony on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The well attended event was graced by two industry giant Tonto Dike, Femi Adebayo, top socialite, T-pumpy, creme de la creme in the society, law makers amongst others.

In her acceptance speech, the excited actress specially thank the people of Uke for deeming it fit to give such a huge responsibility and honor to her.

She said ‘ I am super proud that as a Yoruba girl I am here holding a staff of office in Uke Kingdom as this is an indication that preaches one Nigeria and togetherness. As the Queen mother, the palace would now begin to see the impact of women in decision making amongst others.

Explaining further, the Emir HRM Abdullah Hassan disclosed that his fathers twin sister was the first queen Mother as far back as 1970 and ever since no individual have emerged one until today’s conferment of the title on you.

In his congratulatory message to the actress, the Emir said Once again congratulations as the most youngest among the saraunias in the northern Emirates.

It is pertinent to note that the title conferment is the second in the history of the kingdom.