By Esther Onyegbula

The Ondo State Police Command is currently investigating a 40-year-old mechanic, Olasunkami Oluwole, for allegedly strangling his lover at Oke Igbo community in Ondo state.

Oluwole, the father of two, reportedly invited his lover, Biola Soyinka, who resides in Lagos to his base in Ondo State on January 3rd.

Vanguard learned that Oluwole camped Biola outside his home at Oke Igbo community in Ondo State because of his wife. However, Oluwole called Biola’s younger sister to inform her that she had died.

According to Biola’s elder brother, Akeem Jinadu, who spoke to Vanguard, “On the 16th of January, we received a call from Oluwole that my sister Biola had passed on. When we asked what happened to her? He said: Biola became unconscious after she slumped at about 4 am on Sunday 16th of January.

“Oluwole said by the time he rushed her to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead. When we asked him to bring her corpse back to Lagos, he demanded that we send money for transportation.”

Jinadu added: “Contrary to what Oluwole said when the police arrested him, there were marks sustained from beating on her body when we went to identify the remains at the morgue.

“Her neck, face, and body had dark patches because she was a fair person. From the state of her corpse it is very oblivious she didn’t die from falling, rather the marks on her body show she was beaten and strangled to death.”

Explaining further, Akeem Jinadu said: “We are still trying to raise two hundred and fifty thousand naira for her autopsy as demanded by the doctor.”

Vanguard gathered that at the hospital when Oluwole discovered that Biola had died, he hurriedly sneaked out before he was caught and handed over to the police while attempting to escape.

Although the police have assured the family of the deceased that justice will be done, they are yet to visit the scene of the incident.

According to another relative of the deceased, “the police asked us to provide logistics for them to go visit the suspect’s house which is the scene of the incident. Since we haven’t given them logistics, they are yet to visit the scene.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has called on the Ondo State Commissioner of police to ensure that the case is thoroughly investigated.

Vanguard learned that the case has been transferred to the state criminal investigation department in Akure for further investigation.

Pix: the deceased (Biola)