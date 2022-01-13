By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The pioneer Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Council, Professor Gidado Tahir is dead.

He was survived by his wife, Hajiya Asma’u Gidado Tahir, children and grandchildren.

He was a lecturer at the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and the University of Abuja, where he rose to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor before he retired.

Tahir was born in Toungo town in Adamawa State, on December 29, 1949. He was the Chairman of, Board of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE).

He attended Church of the Brethren Mission Secondary School in Waka, Biu, Borno, between 1956 and 1967, and later Government Secondary, Bauchi.

He graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1970. He later attended Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA, where he obtained MSc and PhD in Higher and Continuing Education.

He was Provost of Federal College of Education, Yola, from 1987 to 1994.

